About this product
Ethically produced and made from 100% compact organic cotton (170 gr), this is not your usual off-the-shelf t-shirt.
The new Paradise Seeds t-shirt design is part of a limited edition handmade (even down to the hand dipped custom color) range of merchandise and celebrates one of the oldest and most spiritual strains in the Paradise Seeds catalogue. The Plazmalab design team was asked to visualise Durga Mata and have responded with a design that embodies the essence of this Paradise original strain.
The illustrated design, which includes front and back prints, draws influence from this character from Hindu mythology and reflects the grounded nature of this legendary Paradise Seeds strain.
Male Durga Mata t-shirt details:
Color: Dark Brown
Style: Plain cut T-shirt
Sizes: M/L/XL
This design has been produced in-house at the Plazmalab ‘laboratory’ (none of that sweat shop business here!). The artist in charge of this design is the talented Ambi and this tee comes with custom collar labels and sleeve tags and a Paradise Seeds/Plazmalab swing tag.
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.
