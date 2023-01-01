About this product
This Hybrid is just as deliciously dreamy as it sounds. Guava Gelato is a cross of Guava and Gelato cultivars with a creamy, tropical aroma and bright notes of pineapple and coconut. Uplifting for the mind and relaxing for the body, Guava Gelato can help you get to your happy place. Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
