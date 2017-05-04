Handcrafted in Salt Lake City, Utah, this poker includes a 4’’ stainless steel point, and stands out with authentic turquoise topped with a beautiful gem from Tibet.

All pokers are inspired by Mother Earth and infused with the message of slowing life down and being in the moment.



Our Spirit Medicine collection is inspired by the deep rooted Native American beliefs. Each Spirit Animal has a different guidance they provide in life.



The eagle is a sacred messenger, carrying our prayers on its wings to the Creator/All That Is/Spirit, and returning with gifts and visions for the people. Eagle feathers assist medicine people/shamans in connecting with Spirit for healing. They are deemed the most sacred healing tools, a symbol of power, healing and wisdom.