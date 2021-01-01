Loading…
Logo for the brand Peak Leaf

Peak Leaf

Bigleaf Kush

Hybrid: Sativa Dominant

Leafy, airy buds with dark greenery and moss green undertones and a coating of crystals. The strong kushy smell features notes of lavender and a light bitter lemongrass flavour trailed by sweet jasmine.

THC: 22%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
