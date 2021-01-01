Peak Leaf
Forest Rain
Product rating:
About this product
Hybrid: Indica Dominant
Purple-fringed flowers with a pungent, woody aroma that has traces of sweet herbs; smooth notes of coffee and black pepper. A delicious pine foundation is highlighted by hints of candied lime and lilac.
THC: 10%
CBD: 14%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
Purple-fringed flowers with a pungent, woody aroma that has traces of sweet herbs; smooth notes of coffee and black pepper. A delicious pine foundation is highlighted by hints of candied lime and lilac.
THC: 10%
CBD: 14%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!