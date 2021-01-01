Loading…
Logo for the brand Peak Leaf

Peak Leaf

Pacific Star

Product rating:

About this product

Hybrid: Indica Dominant

Dense and round, the smooth edges and pale colour of the buds are contrasted with dark reddish-brown hairs. A deep earthy aroma piques the curiosity and a lemon-lime flavour refreshes the palate.

THC: 22%
CBD: ≤ 1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!