Performance Tea offers a variety of instant water-soluble CBD teas with added adaptogens, handcrafted for superior quality and function. PT CBD blends, Recovery, Revive and Snooze, contain 20 mg per serving of organically-grown Colorado hemp, vapor distilled for an ultrapure product to support a healthy lifestyle. PT CBD teas are producing real-world benefits for real people; better sleep, better recovery, better living.

read more