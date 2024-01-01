The radically refreshing mint edible that sparked a microdosing revolution. These highly portable, decidedly poppable, and precisely-dosed cannabis mints boast rich flavors ranging from spicy to sour to sweet. Each mint contains just 2.5MG of THC or less per serving, making it easy to find your optimal dose and enhance any and every experience.



