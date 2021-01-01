About this product

BCN Critical XXL is a popular Indica strain, loved by cannabis consumers and growers alike. This cultivar boasts a citrus-forward terpene profile that delivers crisp lemon notes. Featuring a 76-77% THC content, this potent live resin is rich in limonene and ß-caryophyllene.



Phyto Extractions live resin is crafted in a controlled, tightly-regulated environment using hydrocarbon extraction methodologies. Following strict safety protocols, cannabis flowers are flash frozen at harvest, preserving the freshest and most aromatic cannabis terpenes and cannabinoids possible in a cannabis concentrate. We use hydrocarbon blends to carefully extract the most volatile terps.



Live resin is a heavy-hitting concentrate, for beginners we recommend starting slow with a handheld vaporizer to best control your dose. “Just a little dab will do ya” as they say, so we suggest starting with low doses. It’s best to store these powerful connoisseur concentrates in a cool, dark place to preserve the quality.