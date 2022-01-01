Piranha Hourglass dab rigs may be small and sleek, but don't let their sophisticated shape and size fool you. These powerful bongs are made of high-quality borosilicate glass to withstand high temperatures.

The percolator features small slits on the bottom, resembling a showerhead, and is designed for better filtration. Piranha Hourglass dab rigs were designed to perfectly diffuse the smoke, making each hit smoother, cleaner, and tastier.