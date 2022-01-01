Piranha Hourglass dab rigs may be small and sleek, but don't let their sophisticated shape and size fool you. These powerful bongs are made of high-quality borosilicate glass to withstand high temperatures.

The percolator features small slits on the bottom, resembling a showerhead, and is designed for better filtration. Piranha Hourglass dab rigs were designed to perfectly diffuse the smoke, making each hit smoother, cleaner, and tastier.



Available in a variety of gorgeous colours, these powerful dab rigs will add a touch of sophistication. Piranha dab rigs come with a herb bowl, but can be used with concentrates by adding a 14mm quartz banger, carb cap, and dab tool.



Piranha Dab Rig Features:



Use: Dry Herb + Concentrates

Size: 6" Tall

Made of Borosilicate Glass

Showerhead Percolator

14mm Herb Bowl

Easy to Clean



What's in the Box:



1x - 6" Hourglass Dab Rig by Piranha

1x - 14mm Herb Bowl