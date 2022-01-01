About this product
Piranha Hourglass dab rigs may be small and sleek, but don't let their sophisticated shape and size fool you. These powerful bongs are made of high-quality borosilicate glass to withstand high temperatures.
The percolator features small slits on the bottom, resembling a showerhead, and is designed for better filtration. Piranha Hourglass dab rigs were designed to perfectly diffuse the smoke, making each hit smoother, cleaner, and tastier.
Available in a variety of gorgeous colours, these powerful dab rigs will add a touch of sophistication. Piranha dab rigs come with a herb bowl, but can be used with concentrates by adding a 14mm quartz banger, carb cap, and dab tool.
Piranha Dab Rig Features:
Use: Dry Herb + Concentrates
Size: 6" Tall
Made of Borosilicate Glass
Showerhead Percolator
14mm Herb Bowl
Easy to Clean
What's in the Box:
1x - 6" Hourglass Dab Rig by Piranha
1x - 14mm Herb Bowl
