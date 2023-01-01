The world renowned and infamous “British Columbia’s Gas”. Unmistakable when one is in its presence due to the loud and explosive aromatics smelt instantly when cracking the lid or opening the bag. This gassy and gooey cannabis when squeezed, will stick to your fingertips. This rotating British Columbia’s Gas cult classics, which represent decades of work and the heart and soul of British Columbia and its own brand B.C. Bud, known around the world. Pistol and Paris being a legacy brand is very excited to bring this to Ontario like the old days and knows this will definitely not disappoint!

