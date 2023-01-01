Hawaiian Fanta 3.5g Dried Cannabis



A Compound Genetics strain by Pistol and Paris packing a sweet and fruity punch and mellowing into a sour lemon candy taste. Enjoy these pungent, tangy flavours and smooth pineapple soda aromas.



Hawaiian Fanta bursts with a prominent pineapple zest and sweet aromatics of tropical fruit. Medium to slightly larger size buds of average density. Lighter green in colour with faint purple highlights, illuminated in trichomes.

