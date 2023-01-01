Named as Clean Eating Magazine 2021 Clean Choice Award Winner for CBD and Beyond Hemp, PLANT-BASED MARY JANE is a plant-based health and wellness collection centered on the everyday person's wellness needs. Owned and founded by Registered nurse and Cannabis nurse Tracy Wright, PLANT-BASED MARY JANE wellness line believes in the power of plants through the use of our full and broad-Spectrum CBD to support the wellbeing of our customers. PLANT-BASED MARY JANE collection is where affordability and wellness meet, emphasizing on integrity, accessibility, and transparency.



We’ve partnered directly with top farmers and manufacturers to develop a premium collection using the highest quality of hemp-derived CBD, full and broad-spectrum products that are vegan, organic, and toxin-free.



Our bodies have an endocannabinoid system dependent on our use of cannabinoids to help maintain homeostasis and PLANT-BASED MARY JANE is the go-to for wellness and vitality.

