A custom cannabidiol formulation with aloe leaf and peppermint, this wunderkind is anti-inflammatory by morning, refreshingly rehydrating by day, and pain-relieving by night.
Contains compounds that support recovery and a healthy response to inflammation. Peppermint, aloe quickly cools, stimulates and soothes discomfort. Arnica Flower Extract, a favorite herb, comforts and supports muscles and joints.
Plant de Terra is a science-backed wellness brand that makes the highest quality natural supplements with hemp CBD and adaptogens for improved balance, sleep, and athletic recovery. Access a happier, healthier, and more balanced state of mind. Consciously made from start to finish. With a market filled with untrustworthy products, we ensure we deliver the highest quality product so you don’t have to.