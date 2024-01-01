  • Easily practice and feel the benefits of our plant-based hemp oil topical cream remedies.
  • Experience the synergistic power of potent herbal extracts and tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.
Logo for the brand Plus Xtracts

Plus Xtracts

Plant-Based & Cannabidiol Delivery Methods Transformed

Our story

The CBD, THC, hemp and herbal extract delivery method we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. With Plus Xtracts, experience the groundbreaking and extensively validated Derma-Release technology that offers precise and accurate doses, discreet application, and quick and effective use for customers with varied needs.

For the first time, customers can efficiently practice and feel the benefits of plant-based remedies with a topical product. Application is as easy as applying pre-measured amounts of topical lotion on the skin, eliminating concern about messy creams, obnoxious odors, or cross contamination of clothes or other people.

Aside from using the Gefion and Plus Xtracts branding, it is also possible to license each of our base product formulas for white-labeling or private labeling. Gefion will supply the base material for blending that incorporates the Derma Release Technology.

