Poolboy
Ladies and gents look out, here comes Poolboy Bruce! This powerful hybrid is a perfect combination of Sativa and Indica effects.
18 - 23% THC
Bruce Banner effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
