Poolboy
This Poolboy is here to bring you the happiest day! This little ball of sunshine brings on an instant cerebral high perfect for mental clarity.
17 -21% THC
Raspberry Cough effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
