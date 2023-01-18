PRO‑MIX BX is the solution for growers seeking to benefit from perlite's as well as its drainage and aeration capabilities. Combined with high-quality fibrous peat moss, this formulation is ideal for growers looking for a general purpose medium which creates a well-balanced growing environment.



Benefits

- This product answers the needs of most growing applications

- Light-weight, low bulk-density

- High water-holding capacity

- Vermiculite improves nutrient retention

