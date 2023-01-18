PRO-MIX® CONNECT™ is the mycorrhizal inoculant with the highest concentration of viable spores. This root enhancer ensures a rapid connection with the roots of your clones and seedlings.
• Wettable powder formulation for transplanting into containers Compatible with different growing media • Highest concentration of viable spores (6000/g, 17000/oz) ensures a rapid connection between the fungi and the root system of the plant • Accelerates rooting, enhances nutrient and water uptake, and improves stress resistance
Introduced in 1968, PRO-MIX® has always provided commercial growers and consumers with cutting-edge and value-added growing media products. PRO-MIX® growing media are enhanced with high-performance active ingredients and are considered a reference in the market, as they represent innovative and unique solutions. Fine-tuned for growers who seek efficiency, superior plant quality and resistance to environmental stresses, PRO‑MIX® optimizes results.