PRO-MIX® CONNECT™ is the mycorrhizal inoculant with the highest concentration of viable spores. This root enhancer ensures a rapid connection with the roots of your clones and seedlings.



• Wettable powder formulation for transplanting into containers

Compatible with different growing media

• Highest concentration of viable spores (6000/g, 17000/oz) ensures a rapid connection between

the fungi and the root system of the plant

• Accelerates rooting, enhances nutrient and water uptake, and improves stress resistance

