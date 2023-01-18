About this product
The new PRO-MIX® CX coir-based grow bag
A special blend of coir pith and coir chunk provides optimum water-holding capacity and air-filled porosity for your high-value crops.
Precut holes on each corner to easily insert your dripping system resulting in a quicker expansion and more effective watering.
A preformed center hole creates an opening upon expansion, making the transplanting process faster and easier.
• Ready-to-use grow bag with pre-drilled planting hole and 4 pre-drilled drip holes.
• 100% coco based growing media.
• Special blend of coir fiber and coir pith that provides optimum water-holding capacity as well as high porosity.
• Available in four sizes
A special blend of coir pith and coir chunk provides optimum water-holding capacity and air-filled porosity for your high-value crops.
Precut holes on each corner to easily insert your dripping system resulting in a quicker expansion and more effective watering.
A preformed center hole creates an opening upon expansion, making the transplanting process faster and easier.
• Ready-to-use grow bag with pre-drilled planting hole and 4 pre-drilled drip holes.
• 100% coco based growing media.
• Special blend of coir fiber and coir pith that provides optimum water-holding capacity as well as high porosity.
• Available in four sizes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PRO-MIX
Introduced in 1968, PRO-MIX® has always provided commercial growers and consumers with cutting-edge and value-added growing media products. PRO-MIX® growing media are enhanced with high-performance active ingredients and are considered a reference in the market, as they represent innovative and unique solutions. Fine-tuned for growers who seek efficiency, superior plant quality and resistance to environmental stresses, PRO‑MIX® optimizes results.