About this product
PRO-MIX HP provides a great growing environment to growers looking for a significant drainage capacity, increased air porosity and lower water retention. The added benefit of fibrous peat moss and coarse perlite makes this formulation ideal for growers who require a superior-quality product adapted to their needs for watering flexibility and crop seasonality.
Benefits
- Dries out more frequently than general purpose, peat-based mixes
- Well suited for low-light growing conditions and high humidity
- More difficult to overwater crops
- Reduces incidence of water related problems (root diseases, algae and fungus gnats)
- Holds less water for improved leaching of fertilizer salts during crop cycle
About this brand
PRO-MIX
Introduced in 1968, PRO-MIX® has always provided commercial growers and consumers with cutting-edge and value-added growing media products. PRO-MIX® growing media are enhanced with high-performance active ingredients and are considered a reference in the market, as they represent innovative and unique solutions. Fine-tuned for growers who seek efficiency, superior plant quality and resistance to environmental stresses, PRO‑MIX® optimizes results.