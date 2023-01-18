PRO-MIX HP provides a great growing environment to growers looking for a significant drainage capacity, increased air porosity and lower water retention. The added benefit of fibrous peat moss and coarse perlite makes this formulation ideal for growers who require a superior-quality product adapted to their needs for watering flexibility and crop seasonality.



Benefits

- Dries out more frequently than general purpose, peat-based mixes

- Well suited for low-light growing conditions and high humidity

- More difficult to overwater crops

- Reduces incidence of water related problems (root diseases, algae and fungus gnats)

- Holds less water for improved leaching of fertilizer salts during crop cycle

