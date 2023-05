When seeking the ideal balance between air porosity, drainage capacity and water retention, PRO-MIX HPCC is the solution growers select. With unique chunk coir reducing soil compaction and carefully selected peat moss, this formulation provides qualities promoting growth and offering a delicate, well-calculated control over the root zone. PRO-MIX HPCC provides growers what they need to optimize the quality of their hanging baskets, large containers and long-term crops.



Benefits

- Greater frequency of dry-down periods (compared to general purpose peat-based mixes)

- Grower can more easily leach fertilizer salts during crop cycle

- Difficult to over-water

- Well suited for undesirable, year-round weather conditions

