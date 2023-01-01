Apples and Bananas seeds have an interesting history. The famous Compound Genetics and legendary Cookies collaborated to develop Apples and Bananas in a marriage made in heaven. Furthermore, this strain was generated in a lengthier method than others.



The creation of the Apples and Bananas strain demonstrates the creative application of complex cross-breeding methods. This strain was developed by crossing four top-rated cultivars. The breeding process began by combining the Platinum Cookies strain and the Granddaddy Purple strain, then crossed with the Blue Power Strain. The resulting strain was further crossed with Gelatti, resulting in the creation of Apples and Bananas.

