There is an interesting story behind Black Truffle Cannabis Seeds. The origin of Black Truffle Cannabis Seeds can be traced back to California. It was originally bred in California by Big Chief. It’s thought to be a member of the Truffle family thanks to its exceptional traits – high yields, easy to manage, and dense buds.



The paper towel technique is a popular and effective way to germinate Black Truffle weed seeds before planting them. Here are the nine steps to follow:



Collect your germinating supplies, including Black Truffle seeds, paper towels, distilled water, tweezers, and a plastic bag that can seal.

Moisten your paper towels to ensure that they are damp but not soaking. Then, lay the paper towel out on the table or counter.

Place the Black Truffle seeds on the paper towel, leaving about an inch apart. You do this to avoid overcrowding them.

Take the second towel and gently cover the Black Truffle strain seeds. If the paper towels don’t seem completely wet, you can add a bit more water to the paper towel.

Put the paper towels with the Black Truffle seeds into the plastic bag. Blow some air into the plastic bag so there is some air circulation within it.

Place the set up in a warm and dark place that is away from the direct sun, such as inside a closet, drawer, or cupboard.

Check on the Black Truffle cannabis seeds daily and ensure that the paper towels remain moist and you don’t see mold or mildew forming.

Watch for the Black Truffle seeds to germinate. Open the towels carefully to check so you don’t tear the roots or the sprouts.

Once you see a root and a sprout germinate, it is time to plant your Black Truffle seedlings. It’s vital not to damage either the root or the sprout at this point – some prefer to use tweezers to carefully plant seedlings.

