The famous Mexican Red Hair is a descendant of the superior landraces in Oaxaca and the rest of southern Mexico. In the 1980s, Mexican Red Hair was used to refer specifically to high-quality sinsemilla from Columbia, Mexico, and California, as opposed to the dry schwag brick cannabis plant that was more common in the South. The Mexican Red Hair Auto is a cross between Colombian and Mexican.



How well your seeds germinate will determine the success of your overall crop. Remember, cannabis seeds are very fragile and need special attention. Several good choices exist, each with its advantages and disadvantages. The paper towel method is a simple and effective way to grow cannabis seeds. You can start germinating Mexican Red Hair Auto seeds by placing them between damp paper towels and a couple of plates in a dark, controlled atmosphere for a few days. If you’ve done everything well, the seeds should sprout quickly.



Here are detailed instructions on how to use the paper towel method to germinate your seeds successfully:



To sprout Mexico Red Hair Auto seeds successfully, you’ll need paper towels, clean water, tweezers or gloves, a few plates, and a warm, dark area.

Put a folded paper towel on one of the plates you have wetted with clean water. Ensure the paper towel is not so moist that it drips water onto the plate when you remove it.

Remember, you may damage the seed if the towel is very wet. If necessary, wring out the extra moisture. While at it, put on a clean glove to keep the towel free of human oils, bacteria, and fungi.

When the paper towel is damp enough, spread it out and scatter your autoflowering Mexican Red Hair Auto seeds, giving them at least one inch of space in each direction. Cover the seeds with an upside-down plate and another damp paper towel.

For the next 48 hours, put them somewhere warm and dark. After twenty-four hours, you should check on your seeds to ensure they’re doing well. A sprout, visible as a little white tail emerging from the seed, should have broken through the seed coat after 48 hours.

The sprout needs at least half an inch of growth time, so keep the paper towels damp and place the container somewhere warm and dark.

Transplant this seed carefully into a coco coir and soil nest within a seed starting tent.

Grow it for a week or so in an environment of 65% relative humidity and 18-24 hours of sunshine.

Rapid growth and the appearance of real leaves and roots are expected after planting the seed. Increase the blue light in the seedling tent if the plant grows too leggy indoors.



Show more