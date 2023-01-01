Pancakes seeds are slightly Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strains (60% Indica/40% Sativa) bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Breeders created this incredible strain by combining London Pound Cake X Kush Mints.



Germination is the process through which a plant develops from a seed. As the first step of the development cycle, germinating a seed necessitates a grower creating the ideal atmosphere for those seeds to split open and pop with new and powerful growth. It is critical to begin with viable cannabis seeds obtained from a local dispensary or online through several seed banks. Premium Cultivars recommends using the paper towel technique to germinate your seeds. The following are the nine-step paper towel procedure you should use:



You’ll require bottled or clean water, tweezers, a plate, paper towels, and some Pancakes cannabis seeds.

Soak and squeeze the paper towels to remove any extra water.

Place one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and set the other aside for later use.

Lay your Pancakes strain seeds on the towel about an inch apart using the tweezers.

Then cover the cannabis strain seeds with the second paper towel.

Add water if required ensuring that you don’t dampen your Pancakes seeds.

Cover the setup with another plate, then position it in a dark, warm location like a cupboard or drawer. The area should be away from direct sunlight and harsh wind.

Your cannabis seeds will start to develop taproots after 3-10 days. Ensure you carefully add water if needed.

After the taproots have grown to about 1 inch in length, transplant your viable Pancakes seeds in your preferred growth medium.



