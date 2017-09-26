Purple Haze seeds are a Sativa-dominant cannabis hybrid with a 70% Sativa and 30% Indica blend. Purple Haze strain is believed to originate from a cross of two-parent strains, Purple Thai and Haze.



Are you looking for an easy cannabis strain to grow even if you have no previous experience? You will love the Purple Haze strain. This strain is easy to grow and feminized, meaning you won’t have to plant many plants to figure out the female plants. With the Purple Haze seeds, you just need to germinate the seeds, plant and cultivate.



Purple Haze thrives well both indoors or outdoors as the seeds are high-disease resistant. For outdoor cultivation, it’s recommendable to stick with sunny and warm climates as it is where the Purple Haze Feminized strain thrives best. They can also perform well in cooler climates and are incredibly resilient to strong winds.



However, if the outdoor climate is not hot and warm, don’t worry because Purple Haze grows as good indoors as outdoors. Purple Haze Feminized seeds take about 8-10 weeks to flower and are also high-yielding. Depending on the growing conditions, you can harvest 14oz per plant outdoors and 1.4oz per square feet indoors. The plants grow between 3 feet to 4 feet high.

