Getting to this special breeder cut required Relentless Genetics to sift through a substantial quantity of seed. Feminized seeds called Tropicana Cherry are the result of crossing the cannabis strains Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. Several competitions have recognized this strain for its excellence, and it took home the trophy for “Best Hybrid” in the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition.



Success with Tropicana Cherry seedlings requires a careful gardener. Regrettably, some cannabis farmers persist in clinging to the fallacy that investing more money in equipment would boost their yield. Growing a successful garden using Tropicana Cherry seeds won’t need a large financial outlay. Therefore, it’s wise to make use of the tools at hand. If you’re having trouble deciding on a method for germinating seeds, the “nine-step paper towel strategy” is a great choice. To maximize your success while germinating Tropicana Cherry cannabis seeds, consider the following:



Two plates, tweezers, some paper towels, and the Tropicana Cherry seeds are all you need to get started.

Cover the platter with several layers of paper towels. Paper towels are great for wiping up spills, but using too many at once may make your dish seem messy. You may need to fold or trim the paper towels to get the right size for your needs. When drying dishes, you don’t want the paper towels to dangle over the edge of the plates.

Set out some paper towels and soak the dish’s bottom with water. Use tweezers to place the seeds in a staggered pattern on the wet paper towels (at least an inch apart).

Seeds of the Tropicana Cherry strain should be wrapped in one paper towel. Using a single piece of paper, you may check whether the seeds have sprouted without disturbing the soil. Adding additional water may be necessary to wet the top layer adequately.

Placing another plate on top may prevent any potential moisture leakage from the plate.

For do-it-yourself seed-starting setups, a week of storage in a dry, cool, dark environment is required. Remember that cannabis seeds that fall into the wrong hands may never grow into a harvest. Keep them out of the reach of anybody, especially children, pets, and visitors.

Paper towels may keep seeds damp, but you’ll need to keep an eye on them to ensure they stay moist. They may sometimes need extra watering to prevent drying out. There is no need to worry about disturbing the seeds in the container when you open it to see how they are doing using the paper towel cover.

To check whether the seeds have sprouted, gently remove the paper towel.

Tropicana Cherry seeds may be planted in their growing media when their germination period has reached around five days.

