About this product
About this strain
Yellow Fruit Stripe, also called Yellow Fruit Stripes, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemonchello 10 and London Pound Cake 97. Yellow Fruit Stripe is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Yellow Fruit Stripe effects include happy, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Yellow Fruit Stripe when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, cramps, and headaches. Bred by Lemonnade and Cookies, Yellow Fruit Stripe features flavors like lemon, citrus, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Yellow Fruit Stripe typically ranges from $30–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yellow Fruit Stripe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.