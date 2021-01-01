About this product

"Extra Ease Scalp CBD Oil has a Lavender aroma and contains CBD in combination with nutritious plant oils, rich in fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. "



"Extra Ease Scalp CBD Oil is an oil with a Lavender aroma containing 125 mg CBD in combination with nutritious plant oils, rich in fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. It is formulated to hydrate dry scalp/skin and to absorb quickly. It contains sufficient amount of Apiscalp active ingredient, which is clinically tested to have reduced scalp disorders such as dandruff or itching in up to 93% of the clinical volunteers. Free from silicones, petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances. Made without animal products, Non-GMO, made without gluten and with no testing on animals."

INGREDIENTS - "Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera(grape) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (sweet Almond) Oil, Caprylic/capric triglyceride,

Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Apium Graveolens (Celery) Seed Extract,

Matricaria Recutita(Chamomile) Flo"