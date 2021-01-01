Water-Based Unisex Lubricant 131.5mg
About this product
This water-based personal lubricant contains CBD.
6.25 mg THC & 125mg CBD per package. This non-greasy and non-staining water-based personal lubricant contains CBD, and a small amount of THC and can be easily removed by rinsing. It is latex condom compatible and does not contain gluten, dyes, alcohol, parabens, fragrances, phthalates, and Glycerin. For topical use only. Ingredients: Water, Propylene glycol, Polysorbate 20, Hydroxyethyl cellulose, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Cannabis sativa Extract, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl acetate
