PROTEUS420 Cannabis Customer Marketing is designed to help cannabis businesses manage and optimize their customer marketing efforts. This provides businesses with a variety of tools and features that can help create targeted marketing campaigns, engage with customers, and track the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.
Customer Marketing features:
Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Businesses can track and manage their customer data, including contact information, purchase history, and preferences. This can help create targeted marketing campaigns suited to your customers.
Email and SMS Marketing: Businesses can create custom templates, schedule messages, and send targeted marketing messages to their customers via email or SMS. By tracking the effectiveness more targeted marketing campaigns can be created.
Loyalty Programs: Build stronger relationships with customers and increase customer retention with loyalty programs that reward customers for their repeat business.
Social Media Integration: Integrate social media accounts with the PROTEUS420 platform, making it easier to manage and track their social media marketing efforts.
Reporting and Analytics: Businesses can make informed decisions about their marketing strategies and identify areas where they can improve their effectiveness with access to comprehensive data and analytics about their marketing efforts, including email open rates, click-through rates, and social media engagement metrics.
PROTEUS420 Customer Marketing is a powerful tool for cannabis businesses that are looking to improve their customer engagement and increase their sales with features they need to create targeted marketing campaigns, manage their customer relationships, and track the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.
PROTEUS420 - Cannabis Business Software
Since 2008, PROTEUS420’s intuitive and adaptive ERP system has been delivering real-time data and business operational software to the cannabis industry.
PROTEUS420 is the ONLY single-source cannabis business software solution for Cultivation – Manufacturing – Distribution – Retail/POS – Delivery – Business Intelligence, and everything in between. Built for you and built to scale, our solution is TESTED, TRUSTED, and INDUSTRY-APPROVED by operators in every legal marketplace.
PROTEUS420 is your technology partner through all stages of growth.
Supporting all state reporting across legal states. Validated metrc integrator for over 12 years!
PROTEUS420 is Peace of Mind for your cannabis business.
