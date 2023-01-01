The PROTEUS420 Cultivation is designed for cannabis cultivation operations. The module includes features for tracking plant growth, managing inventory and ensuring compliance with regulations.



With PROTEUS420 Cultivation, businesses can track plant growth from seed to harvest, including information on the strain, plant location, and growth stage. The provides businesses with data and analytics to help optimize operations by managing cultivation tasks, with features such as watering and feeding schedules. The system allows businesses to manage inventory in real time, including setting reorder points and generating purchase orders.



Compliance with regulations is a key feature of PROTEUS420 Cultivation. The system can help businesses adhere to state and federal regulations by including tracking plant growth, recording harvest data, and State reporting. Security features ensure that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive information.



The PROTEUS420 Cultivation provides businesses with access to comprehensive data and analytics, including reports on plant growth, inventory levels, and harvest yields. can help businesses streamline their operations, improve their yields, and ensure compliance with regulations.

Show more