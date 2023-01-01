The PROTEUS420 Cannabis Delivery is designed to help cannabis businesses manage delivery operations with features for managing orders, dispatching drivers, tracking deliveries in real time, and ensuring compliance with regulations.



With the PROTEUS420 Cannabis Delivery, businesses can manage orders from start to finish, including processing payments and generating delivery orders. Using PROTEUS420 and the Proteus Delivery app to dispatch drivers and track their progress in real-time, businesses can provide customers with accurate delivery estimates. The module also includes efficiency features for managing driver schedules and optimizing delivery routes.



Compliance with regulations is a key feature of the PROTEUS420 Cannabis Delivery. PROTEUS420 can help ensure adherence to state and federal regulations, by including age verification, product tracking, and reporting requirements. Security features ensure that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive information.



The PROTEUS420 Cannabis Delivery provides businesses with access to comprehensive data and analytics, including reports on delivery times, driver performance, and order history. It can help businesses streamline their operations, improve their delivery service, and ensure compliance with regulations.



Delivery Features:



Order Management: Meet customer expectations for fast and reliable delivery with included features such as tracking order status, assigning drivers, and managing delivery schedules.



Driver Tracking: Track delivery drivers in real-time, including driver location, driver availability, and driver performance. Built-in route optimization helps improve delivery times.



Compliance Reporting: Complying with state and local regulations related to cannabis delivery. The system includes built-in compliance rules and alerts to help businesses stay up to date with the latest regulations and generates compliance reports for State Regulatory agencies.



Payment Processing: PROTEUS420 includes integrations with compliance payment processing platforms with PROTOPAY - from Pin-Based debit to the penny and contactless ACH, as well as cash, we make it easy to accept payments from your consumers.



PROTEUS420 is an essential tool for cannabis businesses looking to expand their reach and offer their products to customers who may not be able to visit a physical retail location. By providing the tools and features needed to manage delivery operations, PROTEUS420 can help businesses grow and thrive in a highly competitive market.

