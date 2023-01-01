About this product
PROTEUS420 Financial is designed to help cannabis businesses manage their financial operations with tools and features that can help them track their revenue, expenses, and cash flow, as well as manage compliance and reporting.
Financial features:
General Ledger: PROTEUS420 can help track revenue, expenses, and cash flow, and provide a detailed record of all financial transactions. Businesses can use this to create and manage financial statements, such as balance sheets and income statements.
Accounts Payable and Receivable: PROTEUS420 allows businesses to manage their bills and invoices, and track their customer payments and receipts ensuring that they are paying their bills on time and collecting payments from their customers in a timely manner.
Budgeting and Forecasting: PROTEUS420 can help businesses to create and manage their budgets and forecasts, helping plan for future expenses and revenue streams. PROTEUS420 can help make informed decisions about financial operations and avoid cash flow problems with detailed reports.
Compliance Management: PROTEUS420 can help businesses avoid costly fines or penalties for non-compliance by ensuring that they are complying with state and federal regulations related to financial reporting and taxes.
Reporting and Analytics: With access to comprehensive data and analytics about their financial operations, including revenue, expenses, and cash flow businesses can make more informed decisions about their financial operations and identify areas where they can improve their financial performance.
PROTEUS420 Financial provides businesses with the tools and features they need to track their revenue, expenses, and cash flow, manage their compliance requirements, and make informed decisions about their financial operations helping businesses improve their financial performance and grow their businesses over time.
PROTEUS420 - Cannabis Business Software
Since 2008, PROTEUS420’s intuitive and adaptive ERP system has been delivering real-time data and business operational software to the cannabis industry.
PROTEUS420 is the ONLY single-source cannabis business software solution for Cultivation – Manufacturing – Distribution – Retail/POS – Delivery – Business Intelligence, and everything in between. Built for you and built to scale, our solution is TESTED, TRUSTED, and INDUSTRY-APPROVED by operators in every legal marketplace.
PROTEUS420 is your technology partner through all stages of growth.
Supporting all state reporting across legal states. Validated metrc integrator for over 12 years!
PROTEUS420 is Peace of Mind for your cannabis business.
