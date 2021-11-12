The Terp surfer is like no other smoking pipe on the market!



Not only does the wood feel great in your hand, but the performance is off the charts and the way the crystal clear quartz bowl is lifted up really connects you to your herb.



The vast majority of pipes are meant for combustion and have a single hole at the bottom of the bowl, but the Terp Surfer uses swappable quartz cups that have 18 holes laser cut into its flat base to spread the airflow evenly throughout the herb. This optimizes extraction and results in rich, dense vapor that’s loaded with flavor and medicine.



These cups are easily cleaned and can be pre-loaded with different blends for sampling, or for longer sessions with friends. The titanium docking ring mates perfectly with the Neo and is magnetically attached to the wood deck. The docking ring stays cool to the touch and can be removed for easier cleaning and storing your pipe. It also allows for readily sharing a bowl in a hygienic manner if your friend also has a Terp Surfer.



The Terp Surfer's wooden body is reminiscent of a surfboard that has great balance and sits comfortably in any size hand. The wood adds a beautiful, organic feel while also being an amazing insulator. This minimizes the build up and loss of essential oils due to condensation, resulting in less cleaning.



You can order a Terp Surfer made of walnut, maple, or bamboo.



About the name



The Terp Surfer’s name is a reference to what you can do with your own breath when using the Neo. The airflow from your inhalation determines the taste and density of the aromatics and active ingredients. So, with a little practice, you can “surf” the full spectrum of flavors.As you may know, plants secrete terpenes from glands in order to repel predators and lure pollinators. These terpenes are volatile aromatic oils that give strains their distinctive flavors like citrus, berry, mint, and pine. There are as many as 100 different terpenes in a high quality flower, making it one of the most complex plants in the world!



Some terpenes promote relaxation and stress-relief, while others promote focus and acuity. They are believed to act in concert with each other and with cannabinoids to produce the “entourage effect”. Their differences can be subtle, but terpenes can add great depth to your appreciation of the flower. They may also add therapeutic value to cannabis, based on their unique properties.



Many terpenes are immediately destroyed or violently changed when exposed to the intense heat of a flame. But, the Neo heats your herb more gently so that the rich variety of terpenes can be preserved and appreciated…which is what we do when we “terp surf”.

