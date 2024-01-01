Puff Herbals is an herbal wellness brand centered around the ritual of smoking, founded and formulated by a clinical herbalist. Advocating herbalism for smokers of all plants, we're on a mission to make your rituals potent & purposeful by enhancing your cannabis experience with targeted herbal support.



Adding smokable herbs to your cannabis is a way to naturally guide and target your high by enhancing desired effects and diminishing unwanted ones. By adding smoking herbs to your cannabis, in addition to inhaling the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds in your cannabis, you’re now getting the phytoconstituents of the herbs as well. This is a great way to naturally add desired terpenes to your smoke as well as counterbalance any potential negative “side” effects of cannabis.



Puff Herbals was founded on the belief that working with herbs through smoke can be a vital part of a holistic wellness practice. Our vision is to make herbalism fun, and we've formulated all of our blends with recreational pairings in mind for enhanced enjoyment of the present moment.



Smoke weeds everyday!

Show more