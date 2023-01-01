A son of Men raised by Elves, the truth of Aragorn’s ancestry was kept secret from him for most of his youth. Once his history was revealed to him by Elrond of Rivendell, he sought out the remnants of his people and joined the Rangers of the North where he became known as Strider. This valiant fighter joins Frodo and his company just outside of the Shire and accompanies them to the home of the Elves where he must confront his past and his future as the true King of Gondor and Rohan.



The Aragorn Pipe is equipped with a deep, spacious bowl, perfect for sharing with companions. The churchwarden hand pipe is made from quality cherry wood and features an Elvish quote, stating, “Not all those who wander are lost”. This pipe is perfect for celebrating victories and sharing your bounty with the people closest to you.

