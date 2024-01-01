Sit back and enjoy the music while you light up with a pipe from the Grateful Dead x Pulsar collaboration! The Lightning Skellies Straight Tube Bong is ideal to elevate your everyday sesh, whether you're smoking solo or getting high with the whole crew. Made from quality borosilicate glass, this bong has a classic straight tube style body crafted from 7mm thick glass tubing for durability. Smoke travels through the slitted downstem diffuser for bubbly water filtration as you inhale, and a bucket style ice catcher is built into the neck for extra cooling power. An electroplated finish catches the light when this stellar piece moves, highlighting the etched imagery of dancing skeletons and lightning bolts all over the body. Each bong includes a matching downstem and rounded 14mm male herb slide.



Downstem Dimensions: 4.25 inches (10.79cm) long without joint; 5.5 inches (13.97cm) total length

