Sit back and enjoy the music while you light up with a pipe from the Grateful Dead x Pulsar collaboration! The Steal Your Face Chugger Bong is ideal to elevate your everyday sesh, whether you're smoking solo or getting high with the whole crew. Made from quality borosilicate glass, this bong has a unique bubble style chamber with flattened perpendicular sides blown from 5mm thick glass tubing. This chamber is elevated on a thick pedestal base and emblazoned with a sandblasted Stealie skull in relief. The exterior fixed downstem leads into the custom disc percolator with floral cutouts for smooth water diffusion as you inhale. Each bong includes a custom rounded cube 14mm male herb slide with matching sandblasted Grateful Dead symbols on each side.

Show more