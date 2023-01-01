This kit can be used as a standalone concentrate vaporizer, a mini eRig with the bubbler attachment, or in combination with a bong, so you can find your balance no matter the medium.



Wrapped around a quartz post is the dual ribbon twisted Kanthal coil, which can be heated to precise temperatures without any flavor degradation. The Barb Fire H2O showcases long-lasting battery, which is housed in a heavy-duty stainless steel body. This model also offers variable voltage control, which means you can select from 4 heat settings to cater each dab to your liking.



With the H2O kit, you can bubble your troubles away with the 6 inch glass bubbler attachment. Made from borosilicate glass, the interior has a slitted downstem that leads up to an angled mouthpiece. A stainless steel base stand for the unit is included for tabletop use, and the custom carb cap is fitted to the bubbler's opening to help regulate the airflow and pressure around the concentrates as they vaporize. Take things to the next level by slipping on the silicone water pipe adapter to use the Barb Fire with your favorite bong or dab rig.



For any medium of use, load your desired amount of concentrate into the atomizer, turn the device on to select a heat setting, and enjoy! The airflow valve is adjustable during sessions so you can get the perfect hit every time. When Sesh Mode is engaged, the device stays ready at the preferred temperature for 10 seconds: ideal for long draws or sharing with a companion.

Show more