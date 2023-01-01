From grind to fill without a spill!



Whether you're always on the go and want to create your ultimate portable kit, or simply enjoy the convenience and accessibility of pre-rolls, the Pulsar ECF Electric Cone Filler offers something for everyone. The funnel jar attachment and cone sheath allow for easy, no-mess cone filling. Empty or filled cones can be stored in the included cone tubes, and the storage jar will hold whole or ground herb, all in one convenient carry case that protects the gear. A cone stand that holds up to 4 cones is also included.



The ECF is the perfect companion for the festival circuit, a must-have for gadget lovers, and a useful time-and-effort-saver for anyone just getting into rolling--or filling--your own.



Kit Includes:



- ECF Grinder

- Clear funnel jar

- Clear storage jar

- (3) cone tubes

- Cone holder attachment

- Travel case

- Cone stand

- Stir tool

- Cleaning brush

- Micro USB charge cord



