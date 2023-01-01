Get knocked out with rips from this awesome bubbler! Crafted from quality borosilicate glass, this pipe has a convenient build that's easy to grip and pass around. The new version has a slide joint and bowl so you don't have to roll, and the ergonomic wide mouthpiece offers a more comfortable way to puff. Add a bit of water to this pipe for more cooling power. Available in multiple color accent options; one size fits most hands.
Details: 6.25 inches (15.87cm) tall Borosilicate glass bubbler Ergonomic and easy to grip Built-in stand Includes 10mm male herb slide with handle Multiple colors available One size fits most hands
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.