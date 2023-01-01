A true horror and legend the world over, the dragon has played an important role in tales of heroic quests since ancient times. In the famous story of the Hobbit who went “there and back again”, a fearsome dragon lords over his treasure within the Kingdom under the Mountain. The great Smaug protects his endless fortunes with red hot flames and smoky scheming.



The Smaug Pipe is perfect for ruminating on how to manage your riches and achieve success. The churchwarden hand pipe is made from quality cherry wood and features an engraved silhouette of the great dragon himself. With a personal size bowl, you’ll be able to enjoy some quiet time to yourself with your hard earned wealth.

Show more