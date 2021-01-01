Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms Indica

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Full of flavour, each batch of Pure Sunfarms Indica is chosen to deliver consistent potency with medium-to-strong THC potential and upfront aromatics, from the first flower to the last. Grown in a sunlight-filled, modern greenhouse in British Columbia, the buds are trimmed and hand-groomed, dried and cured with care. Each pack contains a single strain of indica, with aromas ranging from dried fruits to sweet spices.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!