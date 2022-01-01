About this product
Rolled and ready to spark 10-pack of 0.3g pre-rolls made with all-natural BC-grown whole flower—no trim and no shake. Each pre-roll is packed with Black Cherry Punch, a potent high-THC indica with aromas of cherry, wood, and spice. Conveniently portioned for single-use sessions and nestled in a sturdy, classic carton that is recyclable and certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. Made of natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end to prevent spillage and act as a wick. Just light and enjoy.
Pure Sunfarms
Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality.
We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis.
We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.
