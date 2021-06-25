Pure Sunfarms
Black Cherry Punch, a cross between Black Cherry Pie and Purple Punch, offers rich flavours and grounding aromas of black cherry, wood, and spice from dominant terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Grown in Pure Sunfarms’ modern greenhouse in BC’s Fraser Valley, the buds are frosty and forest green with splashes of pastel purple. The flowers are hand harvested, dry trimmed, and packed fresh.
Relaxed
19% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
15% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Cramps
3% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
