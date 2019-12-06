Loading…
Blue Dream 0.3g Pre-Rolls (10-pack)

by Pure Sunfarms
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

All-natural 10-pack of 0.3g pre-rolls made with BC-grown whole flower. No trim. No shake. A West Coast cultivar, Blue Dream is a fruity cross of Blueberry and Haze, grown in the modern Pure Sunfarms greenhouse in the Fraser Valley. It presents flavours of blueberry, lemon, and forest pine. Conveniently portioned for single-use sessions and presented in a reusable tin. Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick.

About this strain

Picture of Blue Dream
Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

Blue Dream effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
9,671 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pure Sunfarms
Pure Sunfarms
Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality.

We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis.

We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.