With deep roots in BC’s cannabis culture, Blueberry Kush is a unique cross of a Blueberry strain and an unknown Kush cultivar from the West Coast. Its pale green leaves and a generous cover of trichomes form extra dense buds on each short and bountiful plant. Blueberry Kush offers a harmony of blueberry, herbal, earthy, and spicy flavours with a citrus twist, from a collection of terpenes that include linalool, caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene.
Blueberry Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
